Five Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Kupwara

Five Kashmiri youth embraced martyrdom as Indian troops continued their act of state terrorism in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Saturday.



Indian security forces martyred the youth during a military operation in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier this month, 10 youth were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district and another was crushed to death by an army vehicle in Noorbagh area.

The Pakistan Senate, in protest, unanimously passed a resolution three weeks ago strongly condemning the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in IoK.

The resolution called upon the international community to ends its indifference to the systematic oppression of the Kashmiri people, and noted with concerns that India had continued to maim and injure the Kashmiri people. It reiterated that Pakistan firmly stands with the Kashmiri people and will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them, and urged the government to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.