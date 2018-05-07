Senate passes resolution, condemning terror reign in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning in unequivocal terms the recent reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution, moved by Leader of House Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, called upon the international community to ends its indifference to the systematic oppression of the Kashmiri people. It noted with concerns that India had continued to maim and injure the Kashmiri people.

The resolution said that despite continued oppression from the country, India had failed to extinguish the flame of freedom in the hearts of Kashmiri people.

The resolution reiterated that Pakistan firmly stands with the Kashmiri people and will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them. The resolution urged the government to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Leader of House Raja Zafar-ul-Haq briefed the house about the condition of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal who had survived an assassination attack yesterday during a corner meeting in Narowal.



He said Iqbal's condition was stable but the doctors are yet to remove the bullet from his abdomen to avoid complications at this stage.

The leader of the house also voiced serious concerns over the recent wave of terror unleashed by occupying forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman strongly denounced the horrendous gun attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. She said we respect him for his contributions in the democratic struggle. Praying for the early recovery of the interior minister, she said such cowardly act amounts to an attack on democracy. She said the political parties will not allow such elements to create an environment of fear prior to the general elections.

Other Senators also denounced the attack on the Interior Minister and acknowledged his services for the strengthening of a democratic setup.

Earlier, the house also offered prayers for those killed in coal mine explosion in Quetta.