Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 27 2018
By
SASalman Ashraf

Two policemen killed in Quetta shooting

By
SASalman Ashraf

Sunday May 27, 2018

The incident occurred on Sarki Road when the assailants opened fire on duty policemen, according to police. — Geo News FILE

QUETTA: Two policemen were killed in a shooting by unknown armed assailants in Quetta on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on Sarki Road when the assailants opened fire on duty policemen, the law enforcers said. As a consequence, two policemen were killed and four passers-by injured.

In the meantime, personnel in a police vehicle, which was passing by, opened fire on the attackers, killing two of them.

One of the injured attackers, however, managed to get away from the scene, the police said.

The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where they remain under treatment.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Political parties hail appointment of Justice (r) Mulk as caretaker PM

Political parties hail appointment of Justice (r) Mulk as caretaker PM

 Updated an hour ago
Imran rejects Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker KP CM: sources

Imran rejects Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker KP CM: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
President Mamnoon Hussain signs FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018

President Mamnoon Hussain signs FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018

 Updated 3 hours ago
Prosecutor excuses himself from hearing Naqeebullah case over threats: sources

Prosecutor excuses himself from hearing Naqeebullah case over threats: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Profile: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk

Profile: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 4 hours ago
Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 20th anniversary of nuclear tests

Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 20th anniversary of nuclear tests

 Updated 4 hours ago
A brief history of Pakistan’s caretaker prime ministers

A brief history of Pakistan’s caretaker prime ministers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh, KP assemblies tenure ends at midnight

Sindh, KP assemblies tenure ends at midnight

Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz terms plane hijacking, NAB cases a ‘joke’

Nawaz terms plane hijacking, NAB cases a ‘joke’

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM