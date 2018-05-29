Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
Asiya Ansar

Bilawal led PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

By
Asiya Ansar

Tuesday May 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party will contest the upcoming general elections with the symbol of the sword after more than 40 years. 

Earlier, PPP’s Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari had requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to allot party its original electoral symbol of the sword. 

"PPP was formed in 1967. It fought the elections of 1970 with the symbol of the sword. However, after the martial law in 1977 the symbol was removed," he told the ECP.

"In 1987, the symbol of the sword wasn't even present in the list of alloted symbols," he added. "PPP has the right to this electoral symbol as it represents the sword of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto."

After being barred from using the symbol of the sword, the party had eventually taken up the symbol of the arrow, which it is more commonly associated with. 

After hearing the arguments, a five-member committee of the ECP allotted the party spearheaded by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the symbol of its choice.

Moreover, other major political parties of Pakistan were also allotted the electoral symbol of their own choice for the upcoming general elections. 

The Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, who presided over the process of allotting parties and candidates their symbols, remarked that political parties are eligible for all those electoral symbols over which there is no dispute.

During the process, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was allotted the symbol of the lion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf allotted bat, Jamaat-e-Islami given scale, PPP Parliamentarians allotted arrow, while Awami National Party and Awami Muslim League received lantern, and pen and inkpot respectively.

The leaders of both factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, PIB's Farooq Sattar and Bahadurabad's Amir Khan, also appeared before the ECP.

Amir Khan remarked that the electoral symbol of the kite should be allotted to MQM, adding that the difference between two factions has nothing to do with the electoral symbol.

"In our view, there is no dispute in Muttahida Qaumi Movement," said Cheif Election Commission and allotted the party its desired symbol. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

President approves summary of Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

Shehbaz lauds army’s sacrifices during daylong visit to North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

KP-FATA merger bill left a vacuum in system, says Fazl

 Updated 4 hours ago
IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

IHC declares delimitation of four constituencies void

 Updated 35 minutes ago
No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90pct areas across country: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

PTI protests appointment of new advocate general Punjab

 Updated 5 hours ago
Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

Fishermen sell endangered sawfish near Thatta

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM