K-Electric denies reports of unannounced load-shedding in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric on Wednesday denied reports of unannounced electricity load-shedding in the metropolis after the installation of a recently installed equipment at its Bin Qasim Power Plant.



According to a spokesperson of the entity, power supply in the city is as per schedule. They claimed that staff is available to timely resolve faults in different parts of Karachi.



The Sindh High Court heard a petition against a contempt petition against K-Electric earlier today.

During the hearing, K-Electric Chief Operating Officer (COO) Asif Saad submitted a response to the court and stated that due to fault in the Bin Qasim Power Plant, some areas continued to face load-shedding. However, Saad said unannounced load-shedding had been discontinued after the installation of an equipment at the plant.

The entity's lawyer informed SHC that only a load management exercise was being conducted in Karachi. They said K-Electric has made investments as per its promise.

During the hearing, the court was informed that NEPRA had been instructed to implement its own instructions. However, despite the court order, NEPRA has refrained from taking action against K-Electric.



The court then summoned a response from the petitioner on June 12.