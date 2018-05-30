Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

K-Electric denies reports of unannounced load-shedding in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 30, 2018

KARACHI: K-Electric on Wednesday denied reports of unannounced electricity load-shedding in the metropolis after the installation of a recently installed equipment at its Bin Qasim Power Plant. 

According to a spokesperson of the entity, power supply in the city is as per schedule. They claimed that staff is available to timely resolve faults in different parts of Karachi.  

The Sindh High Court heard a petition against a contempt petition against K-Electric earlier today. 

No load-shedding from 6pm to 4am in 90% areas across country: PM

The prime minister claims that the incumbent government added 10,000MWs of electricity to the national grid

During the hearing, K-Electric Chief Operating Officer (COO) Asif Saad submitted a response to the court and stated that due to fault in the Bin Qasim Power Plant, some areas continued to face load-shedding. However, Saad said unannounced load-shedding had been discontinued after the installation of an equipment at the plant.

The entity's lawyer informed SHC that only a load management exercise was being conducted in Karachi. They said K-Electric has made investments as per its promise.  

During the hearing, the court was informed that NEPRA had been instructed to implement its own instructions. However, despite the court order, NEPRA has refrained from taking action against K-Electric.  

The court then summoned a response from the petitioner on June 12. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP, PML-N slam PTI for withdrawing Khosa's name for caretaker Punjab CM

PPP, PML-N slam PTI for withdrawing Khosa's name for caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated an hour ago
Man in Sheikhupura kills mother over property

Man in Sheikhupura kills mother over property

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS says must carry forward gains of war on terror towards enduring peace

COAS says must carry forward gains of war on terror towards enduring peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two soldiers martyred, three injured in North Waziristan Agency: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred, three injured in North Waziristan Agency: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Teenager killed by Dolphin force: New video shows suspects were unarmed

Teenager killed by Dolphin force: New video shows suspects were unarmed

Updated 5 hours ago
Will boycott elections if reservations not resolved: Farooq Sattar

Will boycott elections if reservations not resolved: Farooq Sattar

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa's name for Punjab caretaker CM

PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa's name for Punjab caretaker CM

 Updated an hour ago
IHC announces decision on delimitation of 18 constituencies

IHC announces decision on delimitation of 18 constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP to review IHC judgment on delimitation of constituencies

ECP to review IHC judgment on delimitation of constituencies

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM