Pakistan and Poland sign MoU for financial cooperation

Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland Shafqat Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of the State Bank of Pakistan whereas Chairman of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority Mr. Marek Chrzanowski signed the MoU on behalf of the PFSA-Geo News

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA) was signed in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland Shafqat Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of SBP.



Both SBP and PFSA supervise banks and financial institutions in the respective countries. The MoU will provide an institutional framework for establishing and promoting bilateral cooperation in financial sector between Pakistan and Poland.

It will also help the two sides to better understand the developments in the financial markets by sharing information and assessments.

Pakistan and Poland enjoy cordial relations and cooperate in a number of fields.