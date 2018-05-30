Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Pakistan and Poland sign MoU for financial cooperation

By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Wednesday May 30, 2018

 Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland Shafqat Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of the State Bank of Pakistan whereas Chairman of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority Mr. Marek Chrzanowski signed the MoU on behalf of the PFSA-Geo News

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA) was signed in Warsaw on Wednesday. 

Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland Shafqat Ali Khan signed the MoU on behalf of SBP.

Both SBP and PFSA supervise banks and financial institutions in the respective countries. The MoU will provide an institutional framework for establishing and promoting bilateral cooperation in financial sector between Pakistan and Poland. 

It will also help the two sides to better understand the developments in the financial markets by sharing information and assessments.

Pakistan and Poland enjoy cordial relations and cooperate in a number of fields.

Comments

More From World:

Militants attack Afghan ministry with bomb, grenades and gunfire

Militants attack Afghan ministry with bomb, grenades and gunfire

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italy renews push to form coalition, end turmoil

Italy renews push to form coalition, end turmoil

 Updated 7 hours ago
Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

Don't roast marshmallows over erupting Hawaii volcano: USGS

 Updated 12 hours ago
Starbucks shuts 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

Starbucks shuts 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

 Updated 12 hours ago
Israel hits dozens of Gaza targets after mortar barrage

Israel hits dozens of Gaza targets after mortar barrage

 Updated 13 hours ago
Saudi Arabia seeks to criminalise sexual harassment

Saudi Arabia seeks to criminalise sexual harassment

 Updated 15 hours ago
North Korea rights abuses 'matter of discussion' by US: official

North Korea rights abuses 'matter of discussion' by US: official

 Updated 22 hours ago
Attacker kills three in Liege, dies after gunbattle with police

Attacker kills three in Liege, dies after gunbattle with police

 Updated yesterday
Qatar council backs permanent residency law for foreigners

Qatar council backs permanent residency law for foreigners

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM