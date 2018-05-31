Nabila is official hair and makeup partner for IIFA 2018

Photo: File

In a major move, Nabila has been announced as the official hair and make up partner for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

“We ae going to IIFA! We are very proud to announce that NABILA, N-Gents and ZERO are the official hair and makeup partners for this mega event!” the acclaimed hair and makeup stylist shared on her salon’s official Instagram page.

Nabila will be replacing MAC Cosmetics with her brands Nabila, N-Gents and Zero Makeup.

The acclaimed stylist who has created magic with her hair and makeup at almost every award and fashion show in Pakistan, will be working with stars and designers for what is one of Bollywood’s biggest awards ceremony.

A team of 75 stylists headed by Nabila will head to Bangkok for the event scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 24.

Nabila was approached by Wizcraft, an Indian media and entertainment company that helms the IIFA, to come on board.

The makeup and hair guru has previously represented the country on several international forums and fashion events.