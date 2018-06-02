ECP to challenge Lahore, Balochistan High Court's verdicts in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that recent verdicts by the Lahore and Balochistan High Court’s would be challenged in the Supreme Court following an emergency meeting of the commission on Saturday.



"The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to immediately approach the Supreme Court over yesterday's decision of the Lahore High Court," Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer told reporters.

In its verdict on Friday, Lahore High Court nullified the nomination papers, which would be submitted by candidates from General Elections 2018, ruling that they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background, criminal record or if they are dual nationals. The court ordered ECP to again add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution in the nomination papers.

"The Balochistan High Court has declared delimitation of eight provincial assembly constituencies in Quetta and one in Panjgur null and void. The Election Commission of Pakistan will also immediately approach the Supreme Court on this matter," Nazeer added while speaking to reporters following the meeting.

ECP Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer said returning officers across the country have been asked to not accept any nomination paper on June 3 and 4. A new schedule would be issued to the returning officers after Supreme Court gives its verdict, the additional secretary added.



The current schedule has a margin of extending it by two to three days, according to the official.



However, elections would be held on July 25, regardless, he added.

The emergency meeting, summoned by the ECP late Friday night, got underway earlier today to review the Lahore High Court’s annulment of changes in nomination papers and Balochistan High Court's rejection of delimitation of eight constituencies in Quetta.

The session was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob said the Commission had received the LHC decision on the nomination forms.

He shared that the court has given several directives to the ECP regarding the matter. However, the ECP would decide whether to prepare new nomination forms or make changes to the previous ones, he added.

The secretary told journalists that the Commission has also received the orders regarding delimitation.

'Electoral reforms committee responsible for changes'

Earlier today, sources informed that ECP held the electoral reforms committee responsible over changes in the nomination papers.

Zahid Hamid, Shireen Mazari, Anusha Rehman and Naveed Qamar were at the forefront of changes, sources added.

The electoral reforms committee has also been said to criticise ECP, forcing it to do away with the sections requiring educational details of the candidate.

Since ECP was against the changes, new nomination forms were approved in its absence, sources said.

The last date for submission is likely to change following the issuance of new nomination forms.



