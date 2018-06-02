Ayaz Sadiq announces to challenge LHC’s decision

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq announced on Saturday that he is going to challenge Lahore High Court’s decision in relation to the nomination papers.



In its verdict on Friday, Lahore High Court nullified the nomination papers, which would be submitted by candidates from General Elections 2018, ruling that they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background, criminal record or if they are dual nationals.

The LHC also ordered ECP to again add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution in the nomination papers.

The decision was challenged earlier today by the ECP in the Supreme Court.

Sadiq, while speaking to media, said that all the parties in the parliament approved Election Reform Act.

He said that as the custodian of the assembly it is his responsibility that he should file a petition against the decision of the single bench and declare it void.

Sadiq said that due to the ECP forming new forms can delay the elections, therefore, he will appeal that the said date should not be changed so elections can he held on time.

He further said that similar conspiracies against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz even took place in 2002 but they will not be successful.