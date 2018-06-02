Chaudhry accuses Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Saturday accused Reham Khan of meeting Maryam Nawaz, saying that they now had "solid evidence" to prove his claims.



In his statement to media, Chaudhry said that everything had been revealed as to who did Reham meet, when and where, and through whom. He claimed that they had all proofs of Reham's meetings.

Chaudhry said that Reham — former wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan and a TV anchor — called on Maryam Nawaz, and that the meeting was arranged by former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

He said that the irrefutable proofs have uncovered the entire conspiracy.

The PTI spokesman also reiterated his claims on Twitter saying that "the whole book [written by Reham] is an exercise to demolish only real opposition."

A day earlier, the manuscript of Reham’s book was leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the upcoming general elections.



Meanwhile, Iqbal said that PTI resorting to "fabricated and distorted emails" to defend itself "most shameful".

The former interior minister categorically denied having met Reham Khan except for an interview, neither having arranged her meeting with anyone.



Earlier on Saturday, Imran Khan's close friend and London-based businessman, Zulfi Bukhari, threatened to take legal action against Reham over her upcoming book, which reportedly revolves around her marriage to the PTI chairman.



Bukhari, who had negotiated with Reham following her divorce with Imran, in a statement said the former TV presenter's move to write the book on her marriage was a "pathetic and filthy attempt."

The close friend of Imran said he will take action against her "worldwide."

A PTI source said Imran and a few other party leaders came across the script of Reham’s book after it was leaked online. "A meeting was held during which the party decided to counter contents of the book and PTI social media accounts subsequently sent out tweets in condemnation of Reham," the source said.

"Reham and PTI leaders are engaged in confidential email exchanges seeking assurances and issuing threats to each other at the same time," the source added.

A source close to Reham said that the manuscript of her book was "leaked or hacked" and hence made its way to Pakistan.

Reham also spoke of her book during an interview with Geo News in February this year, after having left the country citing threats to her by unknown individuals.

During her appearance on Geo News' show 'Aapas Ki Baat', Reham had said that she had been seeing various reports on her life for quite some time, adding that her book would soon be unveiled, which would have the story of her life.

"Weird things have been written about my life and many people genuinely want to know...about the 'plan' I was part of," she had said sarcastically.

"Definitely, there would be a mention of the ones I have been married to. It is a story of my life," the former TV anchor had said, when asked if the book would have a mention of Imran Khan and may damage his political standing.

Reham had also said that she had tied the knot with Imran on the basis of his ideology and it was not a love marriage.

"When I felt things were different then it became difficult for me to continue to compromise."