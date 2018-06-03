Can't connect right now! retry
Elections should be held on time, says PTI spokesman

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the general elections should be held on time at any cost.

The upcoming general elections are scheduled for July 25.

Speaking in a press conference, Chaudhry said that the Lahore High Court gave its decision despite the fact that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar vowed to ensure that there would be no delay in the upcoming general elections.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court nullified the nomination papers, which would be submitted by candidates from General Elections 2018, ruling that they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background, criminal record or if they are dual nationals. 

The court ordered the ECP to again add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution in the nomination papers.

"Institutions, political parties, and the masses want elections on time," the PTI spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that recent verdicts by the Lahore and Balochistan High Court on the nomination papers and delimitation respectively would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

