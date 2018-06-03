More important to see if 'thieves' would be elected again, says Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE: The chief of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) stressed Saturday night that it was more pertinent to ponder whether "thieves" would be elected again or not than if the general elections would be held on time.



Speaking outside Allama Iqbal International Airport after arriving here from Turkey late night, Tahirul Qadri, the head of the PAT, said a proforma for elections based on dishonesty had been prepared with the help of unlawful support from the parliament.

It is now a test for the law and the institutions of Pakistan, he noted.

"Prison awaits [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif," Qadri commented, adding: "Now need to see the accountability of Shehbaz Sharif and his 'group'."