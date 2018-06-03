Can't connect right now! retry
Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

Six terrorists were killed and several injured after Pakistani forces responded to a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Four FC soldiers and one PAF soldier were also injured in the terrorist attacks.

Terrorists from across the border carried fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistan’s border posts and border fencing parties in Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan.

Taking advantage of ungoverned spaces and facilitation inside Afghanistan, terrorists are resorting to such attacks to prevent fencing and construction of border posts, the ISPR said.

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border and construction of border forts will continue irrespective of the challenges posed by inimical forces, and in order to consolidate the gains of successful kinetic operations against terrorism, the ISPR statement added.

In December last year, three FC troops were martyred in cross-border firing from terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border. The FC personnel were busy constructing a new border post when the attack took place in the Shunkrai area of Mohmand agency. At least five terrorists were killed by retaliatory fire from Pakistani forces and another 11 were injured, ISPR had said. 

