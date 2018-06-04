Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 04, 2018

Pakistan's women team lost their second match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup Tournament by a margin of seven wickets against Bangladesh on Monday at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. Photo: ESPN

Pakistan's women team lost their second match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup Tournament by a margin of seven wickets against Bangladesh on Monday at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Bangladesh first restricted Pakistan to 95 for 5 after electing to bowl. Mir, who walked out at No. 7, was the only batsman to cross 20, while Javeria Khan scored 18 and Nida Dar 17. 

Women's Asia Cup: Nahida, spinners dominate as Pakistan beat Thailand

Pakistan outclass Thailand by 8 wickets on the opening day of 2018 ACC Women's Asia Cup T20 in Kuala Lumpur

Nahida Akhter, the left-arm spinner, impressed for Bangladesh by removing Pakistan's openers in the space of three deliveries in the fifth over to trigger a wobble. 

Salma Khatun, the captain, Fahima and Rumana Ahmed picked up one wicket each. Fahima's strike of Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof in the 11th over resulted in a slowdown they couldn't recover from despite some late enterprise.

Both sides now have one win from two matches. Pakistan next take on Sri Lanka on June 6 while Bangladesh will clash against table-toppers India. 

Pakistan have twice reached the finals of Women's Asia Cup.

Women's T20 Asia Cup Tournament is being held in Malaysia, under the aegis of Asian Cricket Council. Six teams including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand and host Malaysia are participating in the event.

Comments

More From Sports:

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Updated 5 hours ago
World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

 Updated 5 hours ago
Neymar shines on Brazil return, Spain draw after De Gea blunder

Neymar shines on Brazil return, Spain draw after De Gea blunder

 Updated 23 hours ago
Mohamed Salah included in final Egypt World Cup squad

Mohamed Salah included in final Egypt World Cup squad

 Updated 6 hours ago
How footballers prepare for a World Cup

How footballers prepare for a World Cup

 Updated 6 hours ago
Consistently inconsistent

Consistently inconsistent

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan team announced for Scotland T20 series

Pakistan team announced for Scotland T20 series

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan's Arthur ready to dish out 'hidings' after England rout

Pakistan's Arthur ready to dish out 'hidings' after England rout

 Updated 11 hours ago
Sarfraz proud of England draw despite Headingley hammering

Sarfraz proud of England draw despite Headingley hammering

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM