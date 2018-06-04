Can't connect right now! retry
Construction banned in Karachi's Defence and Clifton Cantonment areas

KARACHI: The Supreme Court-appointed commission on water supply and quality in Sindh has banned construction in Defence and Clifton Cantonment areas of the metropolis.

“Work on construction projects has been banned till the conflict on boundaries between Defence and Clifton Cantonment is resolved,” water commission head Justice Amir Hani Muslim said during a hearing in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday.

"Construction was allowed in every corner of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) but there was no proper planning or guidelines," he added.

The water commission head further questioned the total number of people residing in Defence. To this, the director planning informed the commission, “Over 500,000 people are currently residing in DHA.”

Remarking that the population shown to be residing in Karachi’s Defence is much lesser, the water commission head asked how many business and commercial centres are in the area.

However, DHA officials failed to provide a number for the commercial and business centres in the area.

The officials were then questioned as to where the sewerage water from commercial and business centres is dumped. To this, they replied, "We are working out a plan with Mehmoodabad Treatment Plant."

Shifting focus to dirty and untreated water, Justice Hani Muslim questioned, “Who is responsible if the water is getting dirtier?”

Upset over a lack of treatment plants, the water commission said, “First of all there should be an inquiry as to why water treatment plants were not installed in the areas.”

Justice Hani Muslim further questioned additional secretary Defence, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) officials and others present in court regarding how many gallons of untreated water was being dumped in the sea.

The DHA officials told the water commission, “Annually 580 million gallons of untreated water is dumped in the sea in Karachi.”

To this, the water commission head said measures are being taken along with other institutions to ensure that 158 million gallons of treated water is dumped in the sea by June 30.

“We will not allow anyone to be careless on this matter,” he asserted while expressing hope that by June 2019 only treated water is dumped in the sea. 

