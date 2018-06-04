Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

LONDON: Reham Khan, while reacting to latest development in the controversy surrounding her upcoming autobiography, Monday said that she had been "bullied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



"I am being bullied but [they] have [chosen] the wrong woman to go after. I will not tolerate baseless allegations by PTI. I challenge PTI to prove a single allegation against me," she said.

Reham questioned the joint-legal action by her former husband Ijaz Rehman, former cricketer Wasim Akram, British Pakistani businessman Zulfi Bukhari and British Pakistani female activist Anila Khawaja.

"I can't understand how can PTI serve a legal notice on behalf of Dr Ijaz Rehman. Is he a spokesperson, or hold a position. What you are saying is not a legal notice as far as I understand. It worths nothing," she said.

Reham took a jibe at his former husband's party by saying: "They should change legal counsel. I was saying the same thing during the judicial commission hearing," adding, "when I was in Bani Gala I used to say the same thing don't go into what the anchors are saying."

Defamation notice to Hamza Abbasi

Reham challenged the party to present proof to back up its allegation that she took £100,000 from Shehbaz Sharif.

"PTI's allegation is just like another 35 punctures story, full of lies."

She added that she has not received any legal notice from the PTI, but she has sent a legal notice to PTI leaders for defaming her.

"We have sent a defamation notice to Hamza Abbasi. We have public it. Those who we have sent the legal notice, they won't even tweet about it. We have taken them to court," she said.

"Hamza Abbasi said that he doesn't have any proof to back up his allegation. PTI has made this its habit, maybe PML-N can tolerate it but Reham Khan won't. I will fight."

Reham called Abbasi, ' a child being used by PTI'. "He won't get a ticket for NA-49, the kids being used by PTI on facebook and twitter, will get nothing. They should remember my words."

The former wife of Imran Khan said that Abbasi should be asked how he got the manuscript of the book.

"If it's my manuscript then he got it illegally. It means you first threatened me to not speak, you admitted to hacking my account, blamed agencies for the action. Either you stole the manuscript or you got it through fraudulent means," she said.

Reham said that no one has right to invade her privacy.

Meeting with Ahsan Iqbal



Reham refuted the allegation that former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal arranged any meeting of her with any PML-N senior party member, adding that the email is being shown of Iqbal is a fake account.



"Let me give free advice to the PTI. The party's social media team should be fired. Include those who can write English and type well. Forgery is illegal, but even if you are doing it at least do it professionally because once you put anything on social media, even if you have deleted it, its record remains there," Reham said.

Hussain Haqqani meeting

Reham said that there was nothing morally questionable to meet former Pakistan's Ambassador to United State of America Hussain Haqqani in London.

"My upbringing is not the one like of Fawad Chaudhry, I will respond to his Salaam if I meet him anytime. This is the respect which we need to teach our children."

'Why should I tell what is written in the book'

Reham said that she will launch the book at her chosen time and is not liable to tell people what is written in the book.

"It's my choice whether to name one cricketer or two, leave it for when I will publish it. They have got the habit of intimidating women. This is fascism, it's a dictatorial attitude," she said.