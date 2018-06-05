Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
Van Gogh landscape sells for 7 million euros at auction

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

An Artcurial employee poses as he holds the painting «Raccommodeuses de filets dans les dunes, 1882» (Women Mending Nets in the Dunes) by Vincent Van Gogh during a preview for media at their auction house in Paris, France March 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
PARIS: An early landscape by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the art world’s most sought-after painters, sold for 7.07 million euros ($8.27 million) at an auction in Paris on Monday.

Painted in 1882, “Fishing Net Menders in the Dunes” depicts peasant women working on the land under a cloudy sky, inspired by the countryside around The Hague, where Van Gogh passed a short but formative period.

The painting, the first Van Gogh to be auctioned in France for more than 20 years, had been valued at 3 million to 5 million euros. It was purchased by a buyer based in North America, auction house Artcurial said.

On average only two or three works by the Dutch impressionist appear on the international market each year, the auction house said.

While hardly cheap, the price comes nowhere near the record $450.3 million paid last November for “Salvator Mundi”, Leonardo da Vinci’s 15th century portrait of Christ, which is due to go on display in a new branch of the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi.

