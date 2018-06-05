Coach Arthur loses bet to Shadab Khan

LEEDS: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur recently lost a bet to Shadab Khan and had to take the team out for a dinner.



Prior to the start of Pakistan’s tour of the United Kingdom, Arthur had challenged Shadab to improve his batting. Shadab, who is primarily known as a leg-spinner, had told Arthur that he would score three half-centuries in as many matches.

In the team’s opening Test against Ireland, Shadab scored a fifty and was seen pointing towards Arthur indicating that one was down.

Shadab Khan after scoring a 50 against Ireland. Photo: PTV

He scored another half-century in the Lord’s Test against England and this time raised two fingers towards the coach.

Shadab Khan points two fingers at Mickey Arthur after scoring a 50 against England at Lord's

The third half-century came in the Test against England in Leeds, and this time three fingers went up for the coach.

Shadab lifts three fingers during the Leeds Test indicating to Coach Arthur that he had scored his third 50

Arthur said he had to take the entire team out for a meal after losing the bet but was glad to see such a commitment from a young player. “He [Shadab] did what he said he would”.

The coach also praised the atmosphere in Pakistan’s dressing room, saying that each player was willing to help another.