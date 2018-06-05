Coach Arthur loses bet to Shadab Khan

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018
LEEDS: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur recently lost a bet to Shadab Khan and had to take the team out for a dinner.
Prior to the start of Pakistan’s tour of the United Kingdom, Arthur had challenged Shadab to improve his batting. Shadab, who is primarily known as a leg-spinner, had told Arthur that he would score three half-centuries in as many matches.
In the team’s opening Test against Ireland, Shadab scored a fifty and was seen pointing towards Arthur indicating that one was down.
He scored another half-century in the Lord’s Test against England and this time raised two fingers towards the coach.
The third half-century came in the Test against England in Leeds, and this time three fingers went up for the coach.
Arthur said he had to take the entire team out for a meal after losing the bet but was glad to see such a commitment from a young player. “He [Shadab] did what he said he would”.
The coach also praised the atmosphere in Pakistan’s dressing room, saying that each player was willing to help another.