Faizan Lakhani

Iran first team to arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup

Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Iran will play their first match on 15 June against Morocco at Saint Petersburg Stadium

Nine days ahead of the opening match of FIFA World Cup Russia, Iran became the first team to arrive in Russia as they touched down today at 20:26 local time at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.

"Being in Russia is a dream come true for Iranian football. We have achieved this dream through lots of hard work and sacrifices, which only heightens how honoured and privileged we feel to be here," said Iran national team Carlos Queiroz. "The Iranian national team will relish rubbing shoulders with the best teams in the world and being part of this fantastic World Cup family."

Queiroz said that the team has arrived raring to keep the dream going for as long as possible and is looking forward to play their part in making this the best World Cup ever.

Iran were the first Asian team to book their place at Russia 2018

"We would like to send our greetings to all the other teams and their fans, particularly the people of Russia, who will be hosting the competition. We wish you all a great World Cup," he said.

Iran's base for the tournament will be the Lokomotiv Bakovka Training Center in the Moscow region, and they will play their first match on 15 June against Morocco at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Iran were the first Asian team to book their place at Russia 2018. This is the fifth time the Iranians have qualified for the world finals. Their previous appearances at football's showpiece event came in 1978, 1998, 2006 and 2014.

