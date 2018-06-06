Can't connect right now! retry
Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar shines as Pakistan thump Sri Lanka

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

A match-winning spell of five for 21 by Nida Dar helped Pakistan to a 23-run win against Sri Lanka. Photo: ACC
 

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup on Wednesday, June 6 at Kinrara Academy Oval.

Batting first, Pakistan put up a target of 137 runs which included 60 not out by captain Bismah Maroof and 38 off 34 balls by Nahida Khan.

Pakistan lost their opener Muneeba Ali early in the innings, but Maroof's seven fours along with Khan's three fours and one six helped put up a formidable 60-run second-wicket partnership.

In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage 113-9 in the 20 overs as off-spinner Nida Dar led the demolition job. 

Women's Asia Cup: Nahida, spinners dominate as Pakistan beat Thailand

Pakistan outclass Thailand by 8 wickets on the opening day of 2018 ACC Women's Asia Cup T20 in Kuala Lumpur

Dar took out three of the top five Sri Lanka batters – Yasoda Mendis (25) and Nipuni Hansika (24), the openers, as well as Anushka Sanjeewani (11). 

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have both now won two of their three games, but Sri Lanka are placed above Pakistan on the points table because of their superior net run rate.

Pakistan's next game will be against Malaysia tomorrow (Thursday).

Pakistan have twice reached the finals of Women's Asia Cup.

Women's T20 Asia Cup Tournament is being held in Malaysia, under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council. 

Six teams including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand and host Malaysia are participating in the event.

