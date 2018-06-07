Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
REUTERS

G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron listens during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS

OTTAWA: Group of Seven leaders will pressure U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit this week on tariffs he has imposed on metals imports but must remain civil as they try to persuade him to change his mind, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

But Macron, speaking to reporters after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also said the remaining six members were a powerful bloc that could survive if the United States did decide to give up its global role.

Macron’s comments reflect tensions over trade that threaten to overshadow the June 8-9 summit. Non-U.S. G7 members say they will be firm as they confront Trump but do not want a rupture that could cause a major trade war.

“In this environment, above all we always have to stay polite, stay productive and try to convince (them), to keep the United States on board because they are our historical ally and we need them,” said Macron.

Trudeau said the leaders would air their unhappiness in what he called a polite cordial context and expressed optimism about the two-day summit in Quebec.

A senior French official told reporters on Wednesday that the leaders would not present Trump with any kind of ultimatum at the summit.

Comments

More From World:

Rivers of lava destroy 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island

Rivers of lava destroy 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Guatemala volcano toll reaches 109: officials

Guatemala volcano toll reaches 109: officials

 Updated 3 hours ago
US ICE to send hundreds, including potential asylum seekers, to federal prisons

US ICE to send hundreds, including potential asylum seekers, to federal prisons

 Updated 8 hours ago
Trump requested Saudi oil support before Iran nuclear decision: sources

Trump requested Saudi oil support before Iran nuclear decision: sources

 Updated 10 hours ago
Mediterranean could become a 'sea of plastic': WWF

Mediterranean could become a 'sea of plastic': WWF

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

 Updated 15 hours ago
Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

 Updated 21 hours ago
Trump commutes sentence after appeal by Kim Kardashian

Trump commutes sentence after appeal by Kim Kardashian

 Updated 24 hours ago
Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM