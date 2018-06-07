Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Web Desk

‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Photo: Twitter (Turkish presidency)

ANKARA: In a surprise move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined students of a university at their dormitory for a Suhoor (pre-dawn) meal.

A student, Güngör Atak, asked the president on Twitter if he could join the students for a Suhoor meal.

The Turkish president had a cheekier response up his sleeve to the unique request.

"I am coming if your tea is ready," the Turkish president promptly said.

Not only that, the president went to share a pre dawn meal with the students and mingled with them, taking pictures and videos.

Suhoor is a meal that Muslims take before a fast in the month of Ramazan. 

Comments

More From Amazing:

The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

The weird to the wonderful— football pitches of the world

 Updated 3 hours ago
NASA rover data shows Mars had the ingredients needed for life

NASA rover data shows Mars had the ingredients needed for life

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

 Updated yesterday
'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attempt

 Updated 2 days ago
Van Gogh landscape sells for 7 million euros at auction

Van Gogh landscape sells for 7 million euros at auction

 Updated 3 days ago
Mystery dinosaur skeleton sells for over $2 million at Paris auction

Mystery dinosaur skeleton sells for over $2 million at Paris auction

 Updated 3 days ago
Russian cosmonauts score in space with Pakistan-made football!

Russian cosmonauts score in space with Pakistan-made football!

 Updated 3 days ago
Irishman claims to have spotted Loch Ness monster ahead of scientists’ hunt

Irishman claims to have spotted Loch Ness monster ahead of scientists’ hunt

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM