‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

Photo: Twitter (Turkish presidency)

ANKARA: In a surprise move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined students of a university at their dormitory for a Suhoor (pre-dawn) meal.

A student, Güngör Atak, asked the president on Twitter if he could join the students for a Suhoor meal.

The Turkish president had a cheekier response up his sleeve to the unique request.

"I am coming if your tea is ready," the Turkish president promptly said.

Not only that, the president went to share a pre dawn meal with the students and mingled with them, taking pictures and videos.

Suhoor is a meal that Muslims take before a fast in the month of Ramazan.

