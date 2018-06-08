Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

LAHORE: Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi took oath as caretaker Punjab chief minister at  Governor House today (Friday).

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had nominated the analyst and professor as caretaker chief minister after a parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates.

Dr Hasan Askari is a Pakistani political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons and the country's domestic policy.

Free and fair elections 

Speaking to Geo News after his appointment, Dr Askari had said, "No party should worry over the transparency of the upcoming election."

"We will ensure that free and fair elections are held," he had asserted.

The caretaker Punjab chief minister had further vowed, "I will not use my position for wrong means."

Responding to PML-N's criticism regarding his appointment to the post, Dr Askari had said, "They have a right to express reservations and it does not affect me if they challenge my appointment."

"I will fulfill my constitutional responsibility," he had added.

According to ECP, the government had suggested Justice (retd) Sair Ali and Admiral (retd) M Zakaullah’s names for the post, while the opposition had suggested names of Ayaz Amir and Dr Hasan Askari.

The parliamentary committee meeting had ended in a deadlock on Wednesday after the government and opposition representatives failed to agree on one name. 

Dr Askari's profile

Dr Askari is a renowned political scientist and military analyst who is currently serving as professor emeritus of political science at his alma mater, Punjab University.

He also served as a visiting professor of Pakistan Studies at Columbia University from January 1996 to July 1999.

During 1988 to 1991, Dr Askari served as the Allama Iqbal Professor at Heidelberg University of Germany.

In 2010, the professor was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

He has also published a number of books, including Military, State and Society in Pakistan and The military and politics in Pakistan: 1947 – 1997 among others.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Won't allow anyone to rig polls, says Nawaz

Won't allow anyone to rig polls, says Nawaz

 Updated 39 minutes ago
PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

Updated an hour ago
NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Updated 4 hours ago
Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

 Updated 4 hours ago
Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Updated 5 hours ago
Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM