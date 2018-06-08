Can't connect right now! retry
Asiya Ansar

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

After weeks of battling extreme heat, the monsoon rains are expected to bring relief to citizens in the last week of June. 

According to Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department, North Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive more than the average rainfall. A threat of flooding also exists.

The monsoon rains will lash in southern areas of the country, including Karachi, from July to August.

The Met department has already briefed the National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) regarding the issue.

Punjab, KP and Azad Kashmir will receive the most amount of rainfall, according to Met director-general (DG). However, Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive less rainfall than average.

The MET DG also warned that heavy rain in any big city may lead to urban flooding. 

The National Highway Authority has also taken steps for the construction and restoration of different roads across the country including Karakorum Highway, Gilgit-Skardu Road, Chitral Road, roads from Rawalpindi to Murree and Naran road among others.  

