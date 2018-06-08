PM Mulk fails to submit assets details a week after taking oath

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk has failed to submit details pertaining to his assets a week after he took oath as the country's interim prime minister, it emerged on Friday.



The Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP), on May 30, had sought the details of assets belonging to the caretaker premier and his family.



According to sources within ECP, letters were sent to ministers who are part of the interim government. The electoral body had then also sent reminders for the submission of assets details.



The former chief justice took oath as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister at the President House on June 1. A six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by Prime Minister Mulk was sworn-in on June 5.

The cabinet includes former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan, and Syed Ali Zafar.



The Federal Cabinet and the caretaker Sindh chief minister Fazlur Rehman are also yet to submit details regarding their assets.



It is mandatory to submit assets details within three days of taking oath as per the Pakistan Elections Act 2017.

According to the law, the Parliament's membership of any elected representative found to be in deviation from the law can be suspended.