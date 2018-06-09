Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Pakistan Railways announces special trains for Eid

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced five special trains to facilitate people planning to travel for Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Passengers will take be able to take advantage of the eight-day operation, starting from June 12, on 30 per cent discounted fares.

Additional coaches will also be attached to other trains to accommodate maximum passengers.

Daily Passengers Association Chairman Hafiz Abdul Qayum appreciated the decision, however, he said the Narowal section was always neglected by the railways and demanded a special train for the section. 

According to the schedule, the first special Eid train will depart at 11am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malikwal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10pm.

Second train will depart from Quetta on June 12 at 11.30am. It will cross Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore and reach Rawalpindi next day at 8 pm. 

The third train will depart from Karachi Cantt on June 13 at 11am. It will cross Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad and will arrive at Lahore at 10am on the next day. 

The fourth train will depart on June 14 from Rawalpindi at 7am via Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh and it will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10.30pm.

Fifth train will depart from Multan Cant on June 19 at 7am via Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city for Rawalpindi and it will reach its destination on the same night at 10.15pm. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

 Updated an hour ago
Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

 Updated 4 hours ago
PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM