Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

President Mamnoon Hussain with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

President Mamnoon Hussain held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a visit to China on Saturday, where he is participating in the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting at the invitation of the Chinese president.

During their meeting, the two leaders held in-depth discussions related to Pakistan-China bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also agreed that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and close friends, Pakistan and China have always stood by each other and would continue to further strengthen this time-tested relationship, said a press release issued earlier today.

Agreeing that Pakistan-China relations are a pillar of stability, the two presidents reiterated their resolve to maintain close engagement on all issues of regional and global importance. President Xi said that China attached importance to its relations with Pakistan which would continue to remain a priority for China.

President Mamnoon congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC). He also congratulated China on hosting the SCO Heads of State meeting and wished it a resounding success.

On the occasion, President Mamnoon said that Pakistan supported the Chinese chairmanship of SCO and appreciated the various initiatives proposed by China in the organisation during the last year. President Xi Jinping appreciated Pakistan for its proactive participation in SCO since becoming a member, the press release added.

Appreciating the Belt and Road Initiative and personal attention by President Xi Jinping to CPEC, President Mamnoon emphasised that as a flagship project, CPEC is a successful model of this initiative. The two leaders agreed that early completion of projects would further contribute towards economic development of Pakistan. They also agreed to explore ways to improve the balance of bilateral trade.

President Xi appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its role in peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. The two leaders also agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.

The two-day SCO summit kicked off on Saturday, and is being attended by Pakistan, India, Russia, Iran among other allies. The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump controversially pulled Washington out of the 2015 international pact with Iran that placed limits on its nuclear programme in return for easing economic sanctions.