Golden Visa holders gain access to exclusive Emirati-only consular services

Golden Visa holders will now have access to emergency assistance during crises overseas

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

October 15, 2025

A view of UAEs skyline with countrys flag in the foreground. — Pexels
A view of UAE's skyline with country's flag in the foreground. — Pexels

DUBAI: Golden Visa holders in the United Arab Emirates will now be able to access consular services that were previously reserved exclusively for Emirati citizens, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under the newly announced initiative, the UAE government has extended a range of overseas support services to long-term residents holding the 10-year Golden Visa.

Golden Visa holders will now have access to emergency assistance during crises overseas. A dedicated hotline will soon be launched, allowing them to directly contact the ministry for urgent guidance and support.

In cases where a passport is lost, stolen, or damaged abroad, the ministry will issue special travel documents to ensure safe return to the UAE. Officials said the initiative also includes support in evacuation operations and assistance with repatriation or funeral arrangements in case of death abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the expansion reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of its long-term residents.

