Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Royal newlyweds attend Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the annual Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Saturday, the first time the couple have attended the Queen’s birthday celebrations together.

About 1,000 soldiers marched to House Guards Parade in Whitehall, central London, as part of the ceremony, which marked Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday.

Britain´s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with other members of the British royal family, look up at the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo: AFP

Watched by large crowds, the newlyweds arrived in a horse-drawn carriage as part of a procession.

The event was attended by other senior royals including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, did not attend the event, having retired from public life last year.

Britain´s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain´s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain´s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo: Reuters 

Harry and Meghan married in May at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth´s home to the west of London, in a show of British royal pomp and ceremony watched by millions of television viewers across the world.

Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AFP

On Saturday, Meghan was pictured wearing a pale pink dress with matching hat, while Harry was in military uniform.

Their public appearance together followed media speculation in recent weeks that they had been on honeymoon, although Kensington Palace, Harry´s office, has not provided details of any trip.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

“Stories for our children” under SOC banner to honour Pakistani heroes

 Updated 7 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'Quantico' Hindu terror plot

Priyanka Chopra apologises over 'Quantico' Hindu terror plot

 Updated 13 hours ago
Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

Stranger Things is getting a prequel tie-in novel

 Updated 13 hours ago
James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 Updated 15 hours ago
‘It: Chapter Two’ casts Isaiah Mustafa as adult Mike Hanlon

‘It: Chapter Two’ casts Isaiah Mustafa as adult Mike Hanlon

 Updated 16 hours ago
Original 'Bond girl' Eunice Gayson dies at 90

Original 'Bond girl' Eunice Gayson dies at 90

 Updated 17 hours ago
HBO gives go-ahead to 'Game of Thrones' prequel

HBO gives go-ahead to 'Game of Thrones' prequel

 Updated 2 days ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at JFK airport

 Updated 2 days ago
Disney animation chief, Pixar co-founder Lasseter to quit after 'missteps'

Disney animation chief, Pixar co-founder Lasseter to quit after 'missteps'

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM