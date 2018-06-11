Six-member caretaker Punjab cabinet takes oath

LAHORE: The six-member cabinet of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari took oath on Monday.



The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, where Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana administered oath to the caretaker cabinet members.

The members of the caretaker cabinet include former chairman WAPDA Zafar Mahmood, former president Lahore chamber Anjum Nisar, former IG Punjab Shaukat Javed, Dr Jawad Sajid, Zia Haider Rizvi and Waqas Riaz.

On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The ECP nominated the analyst and professor as caretaker Punjab chief minister after a parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates.

Dr Hasan Askari is a Pakistani political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons and the country's domestic policy.