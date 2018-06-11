Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Six-member caretaker Punjab cabinet takes oath

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 11, 2018

LAHORE: The six-member cabinet of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hasan Askari took oath on Monday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, where Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana administered oath to the caretaker cabinet members.

The members of the caretaker cabinet include former chairman WAPDA Zafar Mahmood, former president Lahore chamber Anjum Nisar, former IG Punjab Shaukat Javed, Dr Jawad Sajid, Zia Haider Rizvi and Waqas Riaz.

On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The ECP nominated the analyst and professor as caretaker Punjab chief minister after a parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus over the proposed candidates.

Dr Hasan Askari is a Pakistani political scientist and military analyst, noted for his work in comparative politics, nuclear weapons and the country's domestic policy.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry Nisar to contest General Election 2018 as independent candidate

Chaudhry Nisar to contest General Election 2018 as independent candidate

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Free train travel for senior citizens over Eid

Free train travel for senior citizens over Eid

Updated 30 minutes ago
Musharraf’s nomination papers submitted from NA-1, Chitral

Musharraf’s nomination papers submitted from NA-1, Chitral

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Azerbaijan ambassador lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace: ISPR

Azerbaijan ambassador lauds Pakistan Army’s role in regional peace: ISPR

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Zulfi Bukhari granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Zulfi Bukhari granted permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

 Updated an hour ago
Even newborns indebted owing to failed policies of govts: CJP

Even newborns indebted owing to failed policies of govts: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Motorway police penalises former PM Abbasi's driver for speeding

Motorway police penalises former PM Abbasi's driver for speeding

Updated 4 hours ago
SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

 Updated 5 hours ago
IHC increases sentence of judge, wife to three years in Tayyaba torture case

IHC increases sentence of judge, wife to three years in Tayyaba torture case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM