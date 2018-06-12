Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

The 46-year-old has been accused by his live-in partner, a model, of beating her up after an argument broke out between the two. — Tollywood.net

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have arrested actor-producer Armaan Kohli for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa, Indian media reported Tuesday.



The police registered a case on June 4 against the 46-year-old, who has been accused by his live-in partner, a model, of beating her up after an argument broke out between the two, the Hindustan Times reported.

The law enforcers were on the lookout for Kohli, who had been absconding since the registration of a case against him.

The arrest by Santacruz police came on Tuesday, a senior police official confirmed to the media outlet.

According to the complainant, she was in a relationship with 46-year-old Kohli for past three years, the official said.

The duo had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence on the evening of Sunday, June 3, and during the altercation, he allegedly pushed the woman from the stairs, according to the complaint.

The accused then pulled her hair and banged her head on the floor, the woman alleged.

She added that she suffered head and knee injuries during the episode and was admitted to a hospital by her driver.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police official added.

Kohli has appeared in a number of films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' and made his last big screen appearance in 'LOC: Kargil' in 2003.

He gained popularity after featuring on Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' Season-7.