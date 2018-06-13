Chaudhry Nisar's nomination papers from NA-59 Attock-III challenged

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan today (Wednesday) after his candidature was challenged from NA-59 Attock-III a day earlier.

Nisar's political aides had earlier filed his nomination papers for constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10, and PP-12, following the politician's decision to contest the polls as an independent candidate. His decision came after his three-decade long association with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came to an end over ideological differences with the party's leadership.

In the appeal, the petitioner had said Nisar was involved in the Supreme Court attack case.

On Tuesday, an appeal against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's nomination papers filed from NA-243 Karachi was filed by Abdul Wahab Baloch over the Sita White case.

The PTI chief's legal counsel Imran Ismail appeared before court and was asked if he had received a copy of the appeal. To this, Ismail applied in affirmitive and asked for some time for cross-examination.

Ismail then submitted a written request, asking the court for more time to submit a response to the appeal against Imran's candidature. Scrutiny of Imran's nomination papers was then postponed till June 19, which is the last date for the process.