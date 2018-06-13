Shortage of Rs3,000 becomes hurdle in nomination papers of 97-year-old Hazrat Bibi

Hazrat Bibi wished to contest from Bannu’s NA-35 and PK-89/ Geo News screengrab

BANNU: A shortage of Rs3,000 became a hurdle in the nomination papers of 97-year-old Hazrat Bibi, who intended to contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Akram Durrani.

Hazrat Bibi wished to contest from Bannu’s NA-35 and PK-89 and submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer. When Bibi said she faced a shortage of Rs3,000, she was assured at the time that her papers will be submitted when she brings the money later.

When the elderly woman arranged the money she was asked to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan, there Hazrat Bibi was informed that the time for submission of papers has passed.

The 97-year-old said that she has contested earlier too and the fee wasn’t this high.

She said that she wanted to contest elections to serve people, adding that the women in her constituency need better education and she wanted to work for it.

The elderly woman hails from the district's Mumbati Barkazai area.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Hazrat Bibi is contesting from the area, she has contested five times earlier as well.