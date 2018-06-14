Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Feline friends: Ed Sheeran waxwork unveiled at cat cafe

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters

LONDON:  Ed Sheeran has played to packed stadiums around the world - now he, or rather a wax figure of him, can add a cat cafe to the list of locations.

Waxwork museum Madame Tussauds on Tuesday unveiled a model of the British chart-topping musician at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium in London, where customers sip their drinks surrounded by felines.

The figure of Sheeran is dressed in a checked shirt, bears the singer’s many tattoos and is holding a guitar - as the cafe’s cats eat treats and play around the model.

“Knowing what a pet lover he is, launching the figure at London’s renowned cat cafe felt like something the man himself would surely approve of,” Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds in London, said in a statement.

The figure will soon head to the museum, where visitors can see it from next week.

