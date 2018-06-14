Let’s give peace a chance in IoK, says Indian army chief

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat remarked that peace should be given a chance in Indian Occupied Kashmir, according to Indian media. Photo: file

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that peace should be given a chance in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), according to Indian media reports.



In an exclusive conversation with The Economic Times, General Rawat stated that he supports dialogue to solve the ongoing problems in IoK.

“Talks must happen. We kill them and more would join [the movement for freedom]. Infiltration can be controlled, but this cycle of recruitment of local youth can go on and on. So…let’s give peace a chance and see,” he added.

While commenting on the controversial incident in which an Indian Major Leetul Gogoi had tied a Kashmiri youth to his jeep as a ‘human shield’, General Rawat said: “The inquiry is on. I had also made the statement that strongest punishment would be given to him if he is found guilty.”

Indian atrocities continued unabated in IoK as Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 31 Kashmiris including a woman and six young boys during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killings rendered three women widowed and five children orphaned.

During the period, 314 people were injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets, and tear-gas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary, and police personnel on peaceful protesters.

Over 288 persons including Hurriyat leaders, activists, and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also damaged 67 residential houses and disgraced six women during the month.