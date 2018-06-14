Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Let’s give peace a chance in IoK, says Indian army chief

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat remarked that peace should be given a chance in Indian Occupied Kashmir, according to Indian media. Photo: file

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that peace should be given a chance in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), according to Indian media reports.

In an exclusive conversation with The Economic Times, General Rawat stated that he supports dialogue to solve the ongoing problems in IoK.

“Talks must happen. We kill them and more would join [the movement for freedom]. Infiltration can be controlled, but this cycle of recruitment of local youth can go on and on. So…let’s give peace a chance and see,” he added.

While commenting on the controversial incident in which an Indian Major Leetul Gogoi had tied a Kashmiri youth to his jeep as a ‘human shield’, General Rawat said: “The inquiry is on. I had also made the statement that strongest punishment would be given to him if he is found guilty.” 

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IoK

Indian troops killed youth during a cordon and search operation in Machhil area of Kupwar

Indian atrocities continued unabated in IoK as Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred 31 Kashmiris including a woman and six young boys during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killings rendered three women widowed and five children orphaned.

During the period, 314 people were injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets, and tear-gas shells by the Indian army, paramilitary, and police personnel on peaceful protesters.

Over 288 persons including Hurriyat leaders, activists, and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also damaged 67 residential houses and disgraced six women during the month.

More From Pakistan:

Will Musharraf appear before court today or not, asks CJP

Will Musharraf appear before court today or not, asks CJP

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

Imran to chair PTI parliamentary board meeting today

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Updated 33 minutes ago
Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

 Updated an hour ago
ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

Updated an hour ago
Nomination papers of Imran, Zardari challenged

Nomination papers of Imran, Zardari challenged

Updated an hour ago
Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

Pakistan's election to ECOSOC vote of confidence from global community: Lodhi

 Updated 2 hours ago
The existential struggle between landlords and tenants in Pakistan

The existential struggle between landlords and tenants in Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

Nawaz hires new legal counsel to represent him in NAB references

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM