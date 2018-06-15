Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
REUTERS

Amazon to tap Brazil beauty craze with cosmetics partners

By
REUTERS

Friday Jun 15, 2018

Image: REUTERS/Files

SAO PAULO: Amazon.com Inc is recruiting major Brazilian cosmetics firms Grupo Boticario and Natura Cosmeticos SA to sell via the logistics platform it is developing in Brazil, three people familiar with talks told Reuters, making an early play for the world’s fourth-largest beauty market.

Amazon is keen to get a piece of Brazil’s roughly $30 billion in spending on make-up, hair treatments and other personal care products — behind just the United States, China, and Japan.

The e-commerce giant’s aggressive cosmetics play, less than a year after it expanded beyond books and streaming video in Latin America’s largest economy, flips the company’s usual playbook. In other markets, Amazon focused on beauty products years after establishing itself in core segments such as electronics, toys and home goods.

Amazon said in an emailed response that in the last five years it has “held hundreds of meetings with potential sellers and suppliers about its Brazil business and possible future plans,” adding that the company would not “speculate about future plans.”

Natura and Boticario did not respond to requests for comment.

Partnering with Amazon would accelerate the cautious approach that Brazil’s major cosmetics firms have taken so far with e-commerce, as they try to protect profit margins and longstanding relationships in traditional sales channels.

Natura has been reluctant to shake up a network of more than 1 million direct sales “consultants” in Brazil, sticking to a business model pioneered by Avon Products Inc. In 2014, Natura began offering its independent sellers tools for online sales, which now account for less than 4 percent of total sales in the country.

A source with direct knowledge of Natura’s thinking said the company had met as recently as last week with Amazon but was still mulling its proposals.

Privately-held Boticario has relied on franchisees to build a network of some 4,000 stores. The company may sell non-proprietary products via Amazon platforms in Brazil, such as makeup from Revlon Inc, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

The person said talks between the companies began “quite recently” and Boticario was not looking to sell proprietary brands on Amazon platforms “for now.”

So far, Amazon has relied on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website. However, several moves this year suggest the company is ramping up its own logistics presence in the country.

In February, Reuters reported that Amazon was looking to lease a warehouse near Sao Paulo, in a sign that it could soon begin fulfilling orders in Brazil.

In April, Reuters reported that Amazon was in talks with Brazilian airline Azul SA to ship goods domestically, laying the groundwork for speedy nationwide distribution.

Comments

More From Business:

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Updated 22 hours ago
US Fed lifts rates, drops crisis-era guidance

US Fed lifts rates, drops crisis-era guidance

 Updated yesterday
Toyota investing $1 billion in Asian ride-share firm Grab

Toyota investing $1 billion in Asian ride-share firm Grab

 Updated 2 days ago
Rupee extends slide, SBP may have lent support

Rupee extends slide, SBP may have lent support

 Updated 3 days ago
Germany hits Mercedes with mass diesel recall

Germany hits Mercedes with mass diesel recall

 Updated 3 days ago
Wall Street ekes out gains ahead of Singapore summit

Wall Street ekes out gains ahead of Singapore summit

 Updated 3 days ago
Petrol price upped Rs4.26 a litre as caretaker govt hikes fuel rates

Petrol price upped Rs4.26 a litre as caretaker govt hikes fuel rates

 Updated 3 days ago
New rupee devaluation shows economic risk before election

New rupee devaluation shows economic risk before election

 Updated 4 days ago
SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

SC suspends tax deduction on pre-paid mobile phone cards

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM