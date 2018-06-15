ANF foils int'l heroin smuggling bid at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab foiled a bid to smuggle contraband abroad during an operation carried out Thursday night at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Geo News reported.



Following a confidential tip, the ANF team raided the cargo terminal of Lahore's airport wherein they recovered and seized heroin, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, hidden inside bedsheet packaging.

As per ANF officials, the smuggling attempt was aimed to send the heroin to London, Britain.