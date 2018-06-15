Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 15 2018
By
AFP

‘The Jerry Springer Show’, symbol of trash TV, set to end

By
AFP

Friday Jun 15, 2018

NEW YORK: "The Jerry Springer Show", which became a symbol of low brow television with its on-air fights, swearing and infidelity revelations, is set to end after a 27-year-run, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The show is being bought from NBC Universal by CW, the joint enterprise between CBS and Warner Bros, which intends to show re-runs but has no plans to commission new episodes.

Launched in 1991, "The Jerry Springer Show" began life as an ordinary talk show focusing on social issues and US politics, led by the-then mild-mannered lawyer and former politician Springer, who briefly served as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

But in an effort to boost ratings, the son of Jewish German immigrants switched things up dramatically after a few years, focusing on salacious and outrageous content.

In most episodes, guests came to talk about family problems and expose adultery and other transgressions.

Springer would try hard to mediate but the encounters often ended up in fisticuffs, with guests being held back by security guards.

In the late 1990s, the show topped the daytime television ratings in the US, beating out even Oprah.

In this decade, the show has drawn less attention but will still be seen in most of America.

