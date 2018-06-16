Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in cross-border attacks offered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Funeral prayers of three soldiers who embraced martyrdom in cross-border attacks on Pakistan Army posts in North Waziristan were offered in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.



On Friday, five terrorists were gunned down in cross-border attacks on Pakistan Army posts in North Waziristan. The army personnel had repulsed multiple cross-border attacks and fire raids on its posts along Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.



Resident of Sargodha Havaldar Iftikhar, Sepoy Aftab from Chitral, and Sepoy Usman resident of Gujarat laid down their lives in the cross-border attacks by terrorists, two days after the killing of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

The spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence Mohammad Radmanish had confirmed on June 15 that Fazlullah, who led the TTP from 2013, was killed in a US strike on Wednesday.

The slain TTP chief was the region's most-wanted militant, notorious for attacks, including a 2014 Peshawar school massacre that killed 132 children and the 2012 shooting of schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In March, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information on Fazlullah.