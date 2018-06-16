ECP receives FIA report of candidates possessing dual nationalities

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday received a list of candidates holding dual nationalities.



According to the Federal Investigation Authority's (FIA) report, 122 candidates who have submitted their nomination papers hold foreign passports.

Among these candidates is Pak Sarzameen Party's Fauzia Kasuri who is a US national. Former Sindh CM and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah is a Canadian national while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Faisal Vawda is a US national, says the report.



The FIA report further says that 60 electoral candidates hold a British passport, 26 candidates are American nationals, while 24 have a Canadian nationality.

Candidates who are dual nationals have to give up their foreign passports in order to contest the election.