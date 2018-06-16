Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
Asiya Ansar

Scrutiny reveals over 2,100 candidates as defaulters, says ECP

By
Asiya Ansar

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

A photograph of the Election Commission of Pakistan premises in Islamabad. 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced that over 2,100 of the electoral candidates are defaulters.

A list received from the State Bank of Pakistan revealed that 383 candidates who had submitted their nomination papers had defaulted in loan repayments.  

At least 1,500 individuals were declared defaulters by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), whereas 310 others have outstanding dues to Sui Southern Gas Limited (SSGL). 

Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Authority's report disclosed electoral candidates holding dual nationalities.

According to FIA's report submitted to the ECP, 122 candidates hold dual nationalities.

Among these candidates is Pak Sarzameen Party's Fauzia Kasuri who is a US national. Former Sindh CM and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah is a Canadian national while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Faisal Vawda is a US national, says the report.

The FIA report further says that 60 electoral candidates hold a British passport, 26 candidates are American nationals, while 24 have a Canadian nationality.

Candidates who are dual nationals have to give up their foreign passports in order to contest the election. 

