Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

SUKKUR: At least three people were shot dead and two others wounded Saturday night when unidentified men opened fire inside a house in Matila Goth in Rohri in retaliation to a couple who married of their own will, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.



Police said three unidentified armed men, who rode a motorcycle, stormed into the Matila Goth house and killed the grandfather and two paternal uncles of Ayaz, the young man who married by choice. All three died on the spot.

Two other women, who were relatives of the young man, were wounded during the shooting and were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital.



The shooters fled the crime scene right away.

According to police, Ayaz and his wife, a resident of Qambar Shahdadkot, had married by choice and had consulted the Sindh High Court for safety reasons.

The Court, consequently, had ordered the Sukkur police to provide protection to the newly-weds.