As the Eid holidays provide respite to many from the daily grind, Pakistani stars too took time off work to spend time with their loved ones.



Celebrities, families were seen in beautiful and festive Eid wear in photos posted on their social media pages.

Eid Mubarak @aimankhan.official A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt) on Jun 16, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Eid Mubarak️ A post shared by AIMAN KHAN (@aimankhan.official) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

Chaand Mubarak A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Jun 15, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Eid Mubarak ️ A post shared by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari (@aseefabz) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

#EID18’ A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on Jun 16, 2018 at 7:44am PDT