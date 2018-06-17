Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

5.2-magnitude earthquake in parts of Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

The epicentre of the earthquake was 42 kilometres west of DG Khan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Punjab on Sunday evening.

Tremors were felt in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Uch Sharif and DG Khan.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 42 kilometres west of DG Khan with a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the organisation, the earthquake struck at 19:21pm.

In May. Pakistan was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which was recorded in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan region.

Tremors were felt across the country's northern regions, including the federal capital, Abbottabad, Bajaur Agency, Manshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Jhang, Chitral, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Swat, Nowshera, Mianwali, Kotli, DG Khan, Okara, Kasur.

