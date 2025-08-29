Sindh preparing to deal with threat of 'super flood', says irrigation minister

Houses are partially submerged following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Qadirabad village near the Chenab River in Punjab, August 28, 2025. — Reuters

Sindh preparing for all scenarios: Jam Khan Shoro.

Rain emergency cell established in Hyderabad.

Overall flood situation in Sindh under control: mayor.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the province is preparing for a possible super flood as major rivers across the region continue to swell, posing a serious threat to low-lying areas.

Speaking on the morning show Geo Pakistan on Friday, the provincial minister said that the current situation in the Chenab River has not been seen in over a decade.

“Such a flood-like situation in Chenab has occurred after 10 to 12 years,” he said, adding that 1.1 million cusecs of water are heading towards the Trimmu Barrage.

Authorities, the minister said, are closely monitoring the flow of all major rivers, including the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. “We are tracking the river flow carefully and preparing for all scenarios.”

Shoro emphasised that the option of breaching embankments [bunds] is not on the table. “We do not consider breaching as a viable option,” he said, adding that emergency measures are being put in place across all vulnerable areas.

Shoro said that provincial ministers have been deployed to monitor embankments, and local commissioners and deputy commissioners have already identified locations for relief camps.

“If the embankments fail, water will enter populated areas,” he warned, reiterating the need for readiness at all levels.

He also highlighted infrastructure concerns, saying that Sukkur Barrage’s structure is decades old, and efforts are underway to upgrade its gates. “We are replacing the gates at Sukkur Barrage, and more will be replaced next year.”

Meanwhile, the Sindh Agriculture Department has cancelled all leaves of staff amid the flood threat.

The provincial government has established a rain emergency cell at the Director General of Agriculture’s office in Hyderabad.

Directors and deputy directors have been appointed as focal persons across 30 districts, including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas.

'Please don’t panic'

Furthermore, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the overall situation in Sindh remains under control as the provincial government and city administration implement precautionary measures ahead of expected rainfall and floods.

Talking to the media on Friday, Wahab said the Sindh government has taken all necessary steps and that the chief minister has issued directives to all departments involved in emergency response.

“All government machinery is active and alert. Ministers and members of the assembly have been assigned duties across Sindh,” Wahab added.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) completed preparations in anticipation of upcoming rainfall, including the clearing of choked drainage points in the city’s key areas.

“Municipal services will be fully active during rainfall, and city wardens will also play their part,” he said, adding that traffic police and wardens will remain on roads to assist with movement and safety.

While urging Karachiites to stay safe during the expected rain and flood like situation, the mayor said: "If it rains, please don’t panic."

He added: "When we rush out of offices all at once, it causes road congestion and hampers rescue operations."

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a rain alert for several parts of the country, warning that Karachi may face possible urban flooding between August 30 and September 2.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms with rain are expected in Islamabad from August 29 to September 2, while heavy rainfall is likely in the northern and north-eastern districts of Punjab on August 30 and 31.

The NDMA further said Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tharparkar are expected to receive rainfall from August 30 to September 2. Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad and Kashmore may experience downpours between August 30 and September 1.