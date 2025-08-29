Field Marshal vows restoration of flood-hit Kartarpur gurdwara on priority

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Sikh community during his visit to flood-hit Kartarpur, Punjab, August 29, 2025. — ISPR

COAS reviews ongoing relief operations during visit.

Lauds troops, civil administration for untiring efforts.

Sikh community thanks COAS for services by army.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday assured the Sikh community of complete restoration of all religious sites, including Durbar Shaib Kartarpur, affected during the ongoing devastating floods.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to flood-affected areas in the Sialkot sector, including Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur, to review the ongoing relief operations and preparations for the next spell of monsoon rains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan is battling torrential monsoon rains that have unleashed flash floods, swelled rivers, and filled dams, with more than 800 deaths reported since late June. Amid the heavy rains, India released excess water this week from its dams, swelling river flows downstream in Punjab.

The NDMA said that Pakistan evacuated more than 210,000 villagers near the rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab that flow from India.

A day earlier, Pakistani officials said India passed on its third flood warning since Sunday, this time for the Sutlej, while the previous two concerned waters heading into Pakistan on the Ravi.

During today's visit, the COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing situation and the preparations for the next spell of rains. He appreciated the troops and the civil administration for their coordinated and untiring efforts in rescuing and providing relief to the masses in affected areas.

He reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state and its institutions to protect the minorities and their religious sites and the state of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to uphold its responsibility towards the minorities.

The Sikh Community welcomed the arrival of COAS with warmth at the flood-affected areas of Sialkot Sector. The Sikh Community thanked the army chief for the services being extended by the civil administration and the Pakistan Army during the calamity.

He also undertook the aerial flyover of Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

During interaction with representatives of civil administration, the field marshal appreciated the proactive response which helped minimise the loss of lives and property.

While interacting with troops, the COAS commended their high morale, operational readiness, and commitment for serving the nation. He appreciated their services for the people during rescue and relief operations under challenging circumstances.

Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Munir was received by corps commander Gujranwala.