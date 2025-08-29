Karachi likely to receive light rain, drizzle in next 24 hours

Nimbostratus clouds cover the sky in a dark gray layer over the metropolis, heralding the imminent arrival of rain in Karachi on July 19, 2024. — APP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast partly cloudy and humid conditions for Karachi over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of drizzle or light rain in the morning and at night.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded was 28 degrees. Humidity in the air stands at 78%, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour, the department said.

In Quetta and its adjoining areas, the weather remained clear and dry, with most districts of Balochistan also experiencing clear skies and humid conditions. However, rain is expected at a few places in Zhob and Musakhel today, according to the Met Office.

Most districts of the province are likely to see hot and humid weather, while the coastal belt of Balochistan is forecast to remain partly cloudy.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain alert for several parts of the country, warning that Karachi may face possible urban flooding between August 30 and September 2.

The NDMA further said Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tharparkar are expected to receive rainfall from August 30 to September 2. Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad and Kashmore may experience downpours between August 30 and September 1.

A spell of rain earlier this month brought Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, to a standstill.

The coastal megacity — home to more than 20 million people — recorded 10 deaths, with victims electrocuted or crushed by collapsing roofs.

Pakistan has been battered by a brutal monsoon season this year, with landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain killing more than 800 people since June.