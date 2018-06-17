Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Tahirul Qadri demands Model Town incident perpetrators be suspended

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Qadri addresses media in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri on Sunday demanded that those responsible for the Model Town incident be suspended from their positions and deplored that not one person has been nabbed even after four years of the carnage.

Speaking to media here, Qadri lamented that the law has become incapable of discriminating between the perpetrator and the victim.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against PAT workers in Lahore's Model Town area during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014. 

On April 8, Chief Justice Nisar had taken suo motu notice of delay in the provision of justice to the victims of Model Town incident.

Qadri also criticised the absence of candidates who fullfill the “Sadiq (truthful)” and “Amin (honest)” condition, and said the legislative assemblies will once again be filled with “trash”.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP’s Mustafa Khokhar defends Bilawal’s asset valuation in nomination papers

PPP’s Mustafa Khokhar defends Bilawal’s asset valuation in nomination papers

Updated 48 minutes ago
Won’t expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Kulsoom’s health: Nisar

Won’t expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Kulsoom’s health: Nisar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ayesha Gulalai’s NA-53 nomination papers challenged

Ayesha Gulalai’s NA-53 nomination papers challenged

Updated 5 hours ago
Imran fails to pacify party workers protesting 'unfair' award of tickets

Imran fails to pacify party workers protesting 'unfair' award of tickets

Updated 2 hours ago
Maryam's nomination papers accepted for NA-125 constituency

Maryam's nomination papers accepted for NA-125 constituency

Updated 6 hours ago
Objections to Imran’s candidacy ‘baseless’, reply submitted to ECP

Objections to Imran’s candidacy ‘baseless’, reply submitted to ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
PTI decides to amend lists of candidates for reserved seats

PTI decides to amend lists of candidates for reserved seats

 Updated 7 hours ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of wedding halls at PU

CJP takes suo motu notice of wedding halls at PU

Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon Hussain arrives in Tajikistan on official visit

President Mamnoon Hussain arrives in Tajikistan on official visit

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM