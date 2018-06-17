Tahirul Qadri demands Model Town incident perpetrators be suspended

Qadri addresses media in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri on Sunday demanded that those responsible for the Model Town incident be suspended from their positions and deplored that not one person has been nabbed even after four years of the carnage.

Speaking to media here, Qadri lamented that the law has become incapable of discriminating between the perpetrator and the victim.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against PAT workers in Lahore's Model Town area during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.

On April 8, Chief Justice Nisar had taken suo motu notice of delay in the provision of justice to the victims of Model Town incident.

Qadri also criticised the absence of candidates who fullfill the “Sadiq (truthful)” and “Amin (honest)” condition, and said the legislative assemblies will once again be filled with “trash”.