Kulsoom's condition highly critical, doctors inform Nawaz

Former PM Nawaz Sharif entering the clinic today. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: Doctors treating former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, noted today that her condition is highly critical.

In a briefing to the Sharif family today, the five-member board of doctors shared that Begum Kulsoom will not be taken off the ventilator for now and asked Nawaz to wait for another review of her condition, the timeline of which has not been given at the moment.

Sources said that the doctors informed Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif that Begum Kulsoom's condition has not deteriorated but has not improved significantly either since last Thursday.

Earlier today, it was reported that doctors at the Harley Street Clinic would hold a meeting after which they were to brief the Sharif family.

The ex-prime minister's wife has been admitted to the hospital, where she is on life support, since June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest.



Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, had reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.



Nawaz did not talk to reporters while leaving the clinic today whereas Maryam only commented that her mother's condition is "not too good".

Mother still unconscious, on ventilator: Hussain

While speaking to media about Begum Kulsoom's critical condition outside the hospital on Sunday, Hussain Nawaz, Sharif's elder son, said his mother was "unconscious".

The doctors are making every possible effort to help Begum Kulsoom recover, he said, adding that he hoped that his mother would get better quickly.

"InshAllah, her health will improve soon," Hussain said.

In his comment to reporters while leaving the clinic earlier on Sunday, Nawaz had said Begum Kulsoom was still unconscious and on the ventilator. He said he was praying to Allah for her quick recovery.

Sharifs postpone return to Pakistan

Nawaz and Maryam delayed their return to Pakistan on Sunday to spend time with Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to the advice of his wife's doctor, Nawaz, alongside his daughter, postponed his return to the country.

The decision followed a two-hour meeting of Nawaz, Maryam, and Hussain with doctors at the Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kulsoom is admitted.

The doctors, however, said they could not provide a timeframe of the progress of Begum Kulsoom's health. They then advised Nawaz to spend time with his wife, sources informed Geo News.



Nawaz and Maryam's initial plan was to return on Sunday so they could attend the corruption hearing against them on June 19.

Sources said the counsels for Nawaz and Maryam, in this regard, would submit an exemption from appearance request in the accountability court of Islamabad, which is hearing corruption cases against them.

The accused's counsels would also submit Begum Kulsoom’s medical report and the doctor’s letter with the exemption request, the sources added.

The medical report, as per sources, states that doctors have decided to keep Kulsoom Nawaz on the life support machine.

The former premier and his family face three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following his disqualification in July, last year.



Politicians, notables visit hospital



Various political leaders and other notables visited the hospital to inquire about Kulsoom's health and to offer support to the worried Sharif family.

Further, on a special directive from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, a group of leaders of his party also visited the hospital and offered sympathies on Sunday.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.