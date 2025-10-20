'No room for hatred, terrorism', affirms PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the signing ceremony of the privatisation of First Women Bank in Islamabad, October 17, 2025. — APP

PM lauds services of all communities towards Pakistan.

Highlights initiatives aimed at safeguarding minority rights.

Reaffirms nation's unwavering support for security forces.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed on Monday that there was no place for hatred, chaos, or terrorism in Pakistan, as he extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community.

Addressing an event at the Prime Minister's House to celebrate the Diwali festival, PM Shehbaz acknowledged the contributions and services of all communities towards Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz stated that the presence of representatives from diverse communities at the event reflected "the ideals of Pakistan as envisioned by its founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah".

Senior religious and diplomatic figures, members of minority communities and parliamentary representatives attended the special ceremony.

The prime minister emphasised that people from all communities stand united for the nation's progress and to "thwart any nefarious designs" against the motherland.

All citizens enjoy equal rights and freedoms in Pakistan, he said, adding that the event reflected "the living reality of Pakistan's pluralism."

PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed the nation's unwavering support for the security forces as they continue their fight to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's Muslim majority has always shown strong anger toward "any despicable acts against minority communities", standing in unwavering solidarity during such times.

He also highlighted key government initiatives aimed at safeguarding minority rights and fostering interfaith harmony, including the representation of all minority communities in the parliament, a 5% job quota, and scholarships for minority students, among others.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for holding the event at the PM House.

The minister reiterated that all Pakistanis were united and would not allow anyone "to sow hatred or discord within society".

He also lauded Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and DG ISPR for advocating peace and restraint during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in May after India launched strikes inside Pakistan.

Kohistani said that the Pakistan army demonstrated restraint by refraining from targeting any temple or civilians inside India, in stark contrast to Indian forces, who targeted religious seminaries, women and children.